WiBN focuses on diversity

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting a Lunch N Learn in March titled Bridging I.D.E.A.S (We all Hold the Keys), featuring Ivy Glover, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc.’s director of social impact.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 26, registration is at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:45 a.m. The program is from noon to 1 p.m. at NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trl., Kettering. The cost is $25 for WiBN Members and BBB Accredited Businesses/Charities and $35 for others.

During this event, Ivy will share that diversity, equity and inclusion doesn’t have to live in a silo. When it comes to unlocking a culture, community and business where IDEAS (inclusion, diversity, equity and access) thrive, we ALL hold the keys.

· Hear her individual I.D.E.A.S. journey, her WHY and how they have shaped her experiences and perspective,

· Learn about Wright-Patt Credit Union’s (WPCU’s) five keys to fostering an inclusive culture,

· Gain practical tips on how you can apply them personally and professionally.

Ivy Glover’s responsible for development and implementation of internal and external inclusion, diversity, equity and impact strategies at WPCU. For ten years, she also led financial literacy initiatives, including the nationally awarded and recognized Savings Race®. Prior to WPCU, Ivy served as director of marketing and communication at Community Action Partnership of the Greater Dayton Area. Ivy loves helping people connect through similarities and learn through differences. She shares a passion for making a positive impact. Outside of the office, she spends time with her husband and five sons, balancing life as a “busy momfessional”. Within the community, Ivy serves on the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, the Human Services Levy Council and the Miami Valley Urban League Advisory Board. Ivy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication (with a Marketing Minor) from Wright State University. She also holds Certified Diversity Professional and Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor designations. Ivy is a 2024 Ohio Diversity Council Woman of the Year, 2022 Dayton Business Journal Outstanding Diversity Champion, 2020 Heart of Gold Recipient and Dayton Business Journal Forty Under 40 Awardee.

Sheri Sword, WiBN’s executive director, says, “WiBN is all about helping women ‘Prepare To Propel’, the program’s theme for the year. We don’t want our differences or others’ differences to hold us back. We want to embrace differences and make our lives, careers and businesses stronger. Our speaker will help us do that day in and day out. Register today to join us for this event. It’s one you won’t want to miss.”

About Your BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley

The Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands and charities they can trust for over 110 years. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses and Charity Reports on about 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. Local, independent BBBs can be found across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and northern Warren counties in Ohio.