Singles Dance is March 9

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, March 9. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9. The band will be Tailgate Band.

Additional food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets.

Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, singles or couples. You must 21 years of age.

Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo.

For more information, call Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.