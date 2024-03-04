Arcanum students dominate County Science Fair

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Arcanum High School and Middle School students competed in the Darke County Science Fair where they got to display the projects that they’ve been working on since October. Earning a “Superior” rating qualifying for the district science fair were (HS students) Kolin Frazee, Garrett Rose, Isabella Harleman and Taelen Unger, Landon Miller and Payten Parks, Hannah Kendig and Carly Rieman. Earning Excellent ratings were Arianne Garrison, Madison Schwartz and Addy Wooten, Alexis Gibbons and Mora Menzie. Arcanum HS students took home over $550 in prizes. Specific Awards went to Arianne Garrison, BASF Outstanding Project in Chemistry 2nd place – $50, the Spirit of Science Award – $100, and Whirlpool Spirit of Winning award – Whirlpool gift basket including coffee, a mug and immersion blender. Wayne Health Care Outstanding Project Awards in Medicine and Health Sciences/Microbiology – 1st Place Hannah Kendig and Carly Rieman -$100, 2nd Place Garrett Rose – $50 and 3rd Place Kolin Frazee – $50; Best overall Project 2nd Place, Hannah Kendig and Carly Rieman – $100 and 3rd Place, Garrett Rose – $100.

Middle School students who earned a “Superior” rating and qualifying for the district science fair were Tim Johnson, Weston Hatfield, Chloe Rieman, Annabelle Holsapple and Oliva Bryson, Maleah Cheadle and Megan Timmerman. Receiving an “Excellent” rating was the team of Micah Matheson and Tristen Eubank. Olivia Bryson and Annabelle Holsapple, Micah Matheson and Tristen Eubank, as well as Tim Johnson all earned first place in their respective categories. Chloe Rieman and Westin Hatfield both earned 2nd place in their respective categories. All told, Arcanum MS students brought home over $500 in cash prizes and some great prizes from whirlpool. Specific Awards went to Tim Johnson, Cargill Outstanding Project Award in Plant Science 1st Place – $100 and the Spirit of Science Award $100. Olivia Bryson and Anabelle Holsapple, BASF Outstanding Project Award in Chemistry 1st Place – $100 Micah Matheson and Tristen Eubank, Greenville Masonic Lodge Outstanding Project Award in Material Science – $100 and the One Whirlpool award for Team Projects, Whirlpool Gift basket of an immersion blender, coffee and a mug each. Chloe Rieman, BASF Outstanding Project in Behavioral Science, and 2nd place – $50, Weston Hatfield Greenville Masonic Lodge Outstanding Project Award in Energy and Engineering, 2nd place – $50.

Overall, 11 out of 14 total projects qualified for the District Science Fair March 9th and brought home over $1050 in cash prizes. Out of the entire county, Arcanum kids won MORE THAN HALF of the available prizes. Our kids dominated the competition this year. Go Trojans! Thank you for leading the Trojan Way.

Need a summer job? The village of Arcanum is hiring qualified lifeguards and concession stand staff for the 2024 pool season. Lifeguard applicants must be 16 years of age and the concession stand at least 15 years of age. A completed VOA employment application be submitted to Julie Miller at [email protected] or dropped off at the administration building by March 23nd. For online application please visit: www.villageofarcanum.com. Interested in being a lifeguard? Have questions, please call 937-692-8500m extension 233. The offices of the VOA are located at 309 S. Albright Street, Arcanum.

Bake Sale Drive-thru Coming! The Arcanum Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a fundraiser on March 17th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Arcanum Fire Department, 208 S. Main Street. There will be homemade bread, assorted cookies, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, and more! Cash, Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal will be accepted. Be sure to make plans to stop by and pick up some goodies!!

Spring is Just around the corner; learn the basics of seed starting at the Arcanum Public Library on Tuesday, March 12th at 3 p.m. No registration is needed for this drop-in event. Join Caden Buschur, Darke County ANR Educator for tips on how to get seeds started. Topics to be discussed are starting seeds indoors, direct seeding into soil, transplanting, and benefits or each method. The APL is located at 101 West North Street.

Come learn about tea, enjoy some free tastes, and learn the story of Blue Lantern Tea. This is an adult program; signup is needed as space is limited. APL will host Blue Lantern Tea on Monday, March 18th at 5 p.m. Call the library to add your name to the registration list at 937-692-8484.

The Board of Trustees of the Arcanum Public Library oversees our library. Most recently, there have been two changes to the board. At a recent A-B Board of Education meeting, the following changes were approved – Reappointment of Rose Lambert and Jan Roestamadji to the Arcanum Public Library Board of Trustees for the term 01/01/24 – 12/31/30 and the appointment of Vickie Rhodehamel to fill an unexpired term effective 02/01/24 – 12/31/25.

It’s Registration time for Arcanum Early Learning Center! A new parent informational meeting is set for March 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Arcanum Field House. AELC is a bridge to getting your child prepared for the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. AELC is consistently demonstrating the foundational skills to enable a high success rate in Kindergarten!

