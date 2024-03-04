Get lucky in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville and the downtown businesses invite you to a day of chance and a night of celebration during their Sham-Rockin’ Madness event.

Come try your luck and celebrate with them. Downtown businesses will host their own “Irish” themed activities and promotions for you to enjoy. Make sure to visit your favorite shop’s social media pages for more details closer to the event. Refined and Bread of Life have announced they will be offing a special discount if you’re wearing green. In addition, Refined asks that you share your luck by donating to the Pregnancy Help Center as they will be collecting food, diapers, and hygiene items for the mothers in need in the community.

Main Street Greenville will be hosting a “Crack the Code” activity from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 421 S Broadway. This special activity is sponsored by Wieland Jewelers and Michaels Fine Clocks & Jewelry. The “LUCKY” one who cracks the code will get the contents inside. What’s inside? It’s a surprise, but they will give you the value closer to the event date. You’re not going to want to miss this event. Come try your luck downtown on March 16.

Looking for some Sham-Rockin’ nightlife downtown? You’re in LUCK, they’ve got you covered! There’s a celebration going on at Sure Shot Tap house with live entertainment from The Flannels, starting at 7 p.m. They hope you will attend and also help them spread cheer by bringing a small donation of non-perishable items for the Fish Choice Pantry!

Plus they are hoping to have other businesses join in on the madness so they can also have a Shamrock Stroll giving you the opportunity to take a stroll to other businesses and try their Irish offerings of beers, cocktails, and more.

Mark your calendar now and plan to head downtown and test your luck, drink green beverages, try some Irish delights, and more. Don’t forget to wear your green so you don’t get pinched.

Schedule of Events

Starting at 11 a.m.

Downtown Shops Offering Irish Promotions

Main Street Greenville – Crack The Code Activity

Starting at 7 p.m.

Celebration at Sure Shot Tap House – Live Entertainment – The Flannels

Spread Cheer – Food Drive

Shamrock Stroll Downtown – YTBD

What else is new that they think you will like? This year they’ve changed things up: They will still have the popular staples such as the Artisan Stroll, Beggars Night Downtown, and the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade, but they’ve added some pretty cool Saturday events and will still be having First Friday’s from April-August which is now called “First Friday Season”. So what else is new? “Stay tuned, we’re so excited to bring the community A Spring Shop Hop with the Easter Bunny; Darke Side of the Moon Solar Eclipse Weekend where downtown will be the Hub of Entertainment; Dancing In The Street Event; Push em’, Pull em’ & Ride em’ Patriotic Parade and more,” said April Brubaker, executive director. Please check out the 2024 Events Calendar on the website and on social media and add them to your calendar, as the events are planned and finalized the details will be added there.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. The organization welcomes private donations and volunteers to help fulfill their mission. In addition they rely on generous contributions from corporations, foundations, grants, merchants, partnerships and the city of Greenville to sustain operations year after year. To learn more about the organization visit their website at www.mainstreetgreenville.org and follow them on social media. You can also contact April Brubaker at (937)548-4998 or by email at [email protected].