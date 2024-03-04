Versailles sending three wrestlers to states; high school wrestling roundup

Versailles freshman Trent Huber earned a spot in the State Tournament with his fourth place finish. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville junior William Bush won his first round match in districts.

DARKE COUNTY — Here are how the local wrestlers placed in their respective District Tournament and who will move on to the State Tournament.

Division II: Greenville wrestling at Wilmington High School

The Green Wave wrestling team ends their season in the Division II District Tournament on March 1 and 2.

Junior Ashton Noggle lost his first round matchup, 9-5. He then won his first consolation match, 3-1, before his season ended in the next round of consolation matches.

Freshman Bradley Bush lost both of his matches against higher seeds in the tournament. Junior William Bush won his first matchup by pin. But then lost the second round matchup to the one seed, junior Gage Murphy from Reading. Bush won his first consolation match, 2-0, before losing the next consolation match 1-0.

Division III: Versailles and Arcanum wrestling at Troy High School

The Tigers will have three representatives in the OHSAA Division III State Wrestling Tournament. Freshman Trent Huber finished fourth in the 106 weight class and earned his spot in states. Junior Trey Huber finished third in the 113 class and senior Michael Osborne took second in the 175 class. Osborne lost 3-1 in the championship match for first place.

Freshman Landyn Knapke was close to qualifying with a sixth place finish in the 165 class. Senior Lane Bergman, junior Quentin Grillot and freshman Cale Henry all made it to the second day of districts, but didn’t qualify for states.

Arcanum sophomore Jesus Gonzalez fell in his first round matchup and was close to winning his consolation match. He fell 11-7 in the first round of consolation matches.

The State Tournament will be at Schottenstein Center in Columbus on March 8-10.

