BEAVERCREEK — The Greenville boys and girls bowling season has come to an end in the Division I District Bowling Tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes on Feb. 29 and March 1.

On Feb. 29, the girls had two bowlers compete in districts. Sophomore Marissa Boney finished 71st with a score of 478. Junior Ainsleigh Davidson had a 109th place finish with a score of 388.

On March 1, senior Alex Hadden finished 19th with a score of 647. Senior Corbin Frye finished tied for 102nd with a score of 492.