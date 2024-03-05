Alchemy Lounge will feature music

GREENVILLE — The Alchemy Cocktail Lounge in Greenville will feature a rambunctious weekend of true Irish music over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 14-16, with specials on drinks including their made for the occasion “Green Irish Grasshopper”.

The Alchemy serves as a tasting room for owner Matt Delaplane’s regionally famous Delaplane Vodka which he distills on his farm in Darke County. Master Bartender Pablo “McGillicutty” will be serving up the drinks and the Irish themed free entertainment will be featured in the Upper Room at the lounge. Hours are Thursday, March 14, 8-10 p.m.; Friday, March 15, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; and Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

The main featured act will be singer-songwriter T Ora Finneran from the Oregon District in Dayton. T Ora originally hails from Elphin Parrish, Village of Noch Crow, Roscommon County Ireland.

The Alchemy is located at 203 W. Main St., Greenville, in an historic and restored old Livery Stable, built circa 1840’s, that once housed the famous Lohman Bros. telescope lens grinding business. It’s worth the trip to Greenville just to see the “upscale” Alchemy Lounge, which only recently opened within the last two years.

There is no charge to enjoy the music. For more information, call 937-417-4104 or email [email protected].