Grand Event Center gets support

Stacy Vorhees, Monfort/Vorhees McDonald’s Owner and Operator and a valued member of the management staff announced the donation to the Grand Event Center. Submitted photo

CELINA — Locally owned Monfort/Vorhees Family McDonald’s is shaking it up by partnering in support of The Grand Event Center at The Mercer County Fairgrounds through the McMatching Campaign. In the Month of March, donations to The Grand will be matched by Monfort/Vorhees Family McDonald’s up to $2,500 doubling the impact of the donation.

“Every Be Grand Donor is vital to making The Grand Event Center a reality. This campaign gives everyone the opportunity to be part and take ownership of the future of this amazing resource at the fairgrounds,” shared Fair Manager Cara Muhlenkamp.

Donations can be made at mcgrandeventcenter.com, by phone at 419-585-3239, or in person at The Mercer County Fairgrounds, 1001 W. Market Street, Celina, OH 45822.

The Grand Event Center is a year-round large-scale indoor event designed to provide a customizable space of more than 100,000 sq feet for hosting and presenting a wide range of events from livestock shows and concerts to indoor tractor pulls, large tradeshows, and more. Find out more at mcgrandeventcenter.com.