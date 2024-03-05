Knepshield and Pothast compete at gymnastics State Tournament

Arcanum gymnast Lydia Knepshield took 29th overall at states. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Versailles gymnast Josie Pothast took 33rd overall at states

HILLARD — The OHSAA Gymnastics State Tournament took place on March 2 and 3 at Hilliard Bradley High School. Arcanum representative Lydia Knepshield and Versailles representative Josie Pothast competed as individuals on March 3.

Knepshield finished 29th in the all-around scores with a 35.150. Knepshield tied for 16th in the balance beam with a 9.025 and 27th in the vault with a 8.900.

Pothast finished 33rd in the all-around scores with a 34.450. Pothast took 32nd in the floor routine with a 8.650 and 24th in the uneven parallel bars with a 8.900.