Versailles girls bowling finishes sixth at states; Blake Henry finishes 12th individually for boys

The Versailles girls bowling team finished sixth in states after getting through the qualifying round. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp

COLUMBUS — The Versailles girls bowling team and Versailles boys bowling team member junior Blake Henry competed in the OHSAA Division II State Bowling Tournament at HP Lanes on March 1 and 2.

The girls team finished fifth overall in the qualifying round and moved on to the final round. Versailles had a team score of 3,106. They lost their first round matchup to Mechanicsburg in five matches and finished sixth overall.

Senior Carlie Gehret led with a score of 557 in the teams first three games, the 16th best score in the tournament. Junior Danielle Francis had a 531 and senior Megan Mangen had a 522. Seniors Samantha Yerick and Alayna Henry bowled two games and scored a 396 and a 318 respectively.

Blake Henry took 12th overall with a score of 632. He finishes his season as an All-State Honorable Mention with his 12th place finish.