Local Briefs

GHS Class of 1966 luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1966 will be having their monthly luncheon at Sloopy’s on Russ Road at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. Their monthly luncheons are the secibd Thursday of each month. Spouses are welcome. Come and enjoy great conversations with them.

Spring Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW Auxiliary is hosting a Spring Dance on Saturday March 30. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the dance is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. There is a $6 cover charge. The band will be Triple Nickle. Badger’s BBQ food truck will be onsite and additional food will be available inside. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All proceeds will support veteran programs. For more information, contact the VFW Canteen at 937-548-4004.

Greenville Twp. meeting

GREENVILLE — Due to a scheduling conflict, the regular meeting of the Greenville Township Board of Trustees will be held on Thursday, March 7, 7 a.m., at the Township Building located at 5366 State Route 571 East, Greenville. The meeting is open to the public.

Arcanum BoE meets

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its regular Board of Education meeting on Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.

Candidate meet and greet

GREENVILLE — The Arienne Childrey campaign will hold a “Coffee with the Candidate” meet and greet at Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery on April 20, from noon to 2 p.m. They will have yard signs, literature and buttons available for anyone interested. All are invited to attend, ask questions and get to know the democratic candidate.

Record Commission meeting

GREENVILLE — The Record Commission for the City of Greenville will hold its first meeting for 2024 on Tuesday, March 12, 1 p.m. in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room, 100 Public Square, Greenville.