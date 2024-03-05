Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for February 2024.
There were 344 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in February 2024. The cases are broken down as follows: 35 criminal, 6 OMVIs, 143 other traffic and 160 civil cases. There were 263 cases terminated/disposed of in February 2024.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville; 937-547-7340.