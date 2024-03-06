DAR hosts Buffalo Conservation Program

Mick Maher has been a volunteer at Custer State Park since 2001. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to a program on Custer State Park’s buffalo conservation and annual roundup by local volunteer Mick Maher. The program will be at the Darke County Shawnee Prairie Nature Center on March 16, 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Please plan to attend.

Maher will present a program with slides and short video on the buffalo conservation and his many years of experience as an assistant herdsman. He has been a volunteer at Custer State Park since 2001. As an assistant herdsman, he manages the herd including checking their health, repairing damaged fences, checking fire trails, and establishing safeguards between visitors and the buffalo. Maher has also been an escort for filmmakers filming documentaries. As the presenter, Maher will also have items on display.

Custer State Park encompasses 71,000 acres in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The park manages approximately 1,500 buffalo. In order to manage the herd and preserving the ecological balance of the park, a yearly round up is done in the fall.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit Fort GreeneVille DAR Facebook, email [email protected] or contact any chapter member.