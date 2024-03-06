Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Feb. 8

THEFT: The Police Department began investigating a theft complaint that occurred at the 1200 block of Sweitzer Street. Officers had received an email from the complainant who stated on May 24, 2021 he took his 1969 Pontiac Catalina to Barberine’s Custom Works LLC to have them repair the trunk pan. A $400 deposit was paid to the owner, Mark Barberine, at the time of drop off, in which a receipt was provided. On June 1st of that year, the victim returned and paid another $600 cash towards his repairs. In February 2022, nine months after making a $1,000 deposit, the victim reached out to Barberine since he hadn’t heard from him regarding his trunk repair. A meeting was set up for the 21st. On the morning of, Barberine sent a text saying he would like another $2,000 and the whole car was stripped of paint from one end to the other. He also said all the trim and hardware had been removed. According to the victim, this is not the work that was to be done. After finding out Barberine had sanded his car down without his permission, the victim felt he had no choice but to follow through with the paint that Barberine promised him he’d do, so he paid $2,000 in cash towards Barberine’s quoted $7,125.22 to finish the car. On May 20, 2022 the victim was contacted and told he was accidentally charged for $2,400. He checked and the card statements showed Barberine had charged his card for $1,200 on two separate occasions. No reverse or refund was attempted by the owner, and the victim had to dispute the issue with the bank who eventually credited his account. On March 21, 2023, the victim received a text from Barberine saying he was moving shops to a spot near Huber Heights/ Tipp City area. After the move, the victim tried contacting the owner in attempts to see his vehicle at the new shop, but Barberine would not respond to him. Officer’s were advised of the issue and took the victim to Barberine’s address. They set up a date and time to get the vehicle from storage in an enclosed trailer. Barberine never completed the work the victim gave him money to do, never refunded him his deposit, and returned the vehicle in worse shape than he received it in. This case was submitted to the Darke County Prosecutors Office for one count of felony theft by deception and two counts of felony misuse of a credit card.

Feb. 26

DOMESTIC: At 12:41 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Martin Street in reference to a Domestic Violence. The female complainant advised her mother came to the residence to pick up an item from her husband’s residence. The female advised they are in the process of getting a divorce, and she stated she does not currently live at the residence anymore, but she is on the lease. The complainant advised when he answered the door, they began to argue, and she was not permitted to pick up her belongings. She said she began to walk down the stairs when he threw a book at her. The complainant’s mother advised she witnessed the incident. The husband advised he was sitting on his couch setting up his Xbox when the complainant and her mother arrived at his front door. He said they began to argue, and the complainant began to threaten him that she will have him “jumped”. He admitting to ripping up a book that she had left in the residence and threw it down the stairs, but he did not throw it at her. The husband’s friend advised that is what he witnessed. The female complainant showed up to collect her belongings, and she advised officers that she may have said “don’t be surprised if you get jumped”. The mother provided a recording of the husband saying he would kill the complainant. All parties left the residence. After officer’s left the residence, they spoke to a State Prosecutor who said that both parties were in violation of the Ohio Revised Code Domestic Violence threats section and could be issued a citation. The female complainant, Jenna Horne, and husband, Dustin Burk were both issued a citation for domestic violence threats.

BREAKING & ENTERING: At 1:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Union Street in reference to a report of a male subject Breaking and Entering into a camper. The male victim advised he was working out when he observed noise coming from the camper parked in the car port area of his detached garage located on the north side of his property. Stephan Alexander was located in the camper, and he did not comply with verbal commands to exit the camper. The defendant eventually came out of the camper and was arrested. Alexander advised he had gotten in the camper by entering the car port area of the garage then climbing up the utility ladder located on the back of the camper. He got on top of the camper, and officers observed damage to the vent covering in order to enter the camper. He was incarcerated for criminal damaging and breaking and entering with no bond.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].