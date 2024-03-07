Canan, Sagester named to All-Southwest District First Team; boys basketball All-Southwest honors announced

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released their All-Southwest Ohio Basketball teams this week. Here are where the local boys basketball players fell.
Division II:
Honorable Mention:
Junior Drew Hamilton, Greenville
Division III:
First Team:
Sophomore Trey Sagester, Tri-Village
Second Team:
Sophomore Regan Christ, Arcanum
Third Team:
Senior Tanner Printz, Tri-Village
Honorable Mention:
Senior Braden Keating, Tri-Village
Senior AJ Griesdorn, Versailles
Sophomore Drake Ahrens, Versailles
Division IV:
First Team:
Junior Owen Canan, Bradford
Second Team:
Junior Eric Brenner, Franklin Monroe
Third Team:
Senior Ethan Reichert, Ansonia
Honorable Mention:
Senior Hudson Hill, Bradford
Senior Landon Wills, Bradford
Junior EB Fall, Franklin Monroe