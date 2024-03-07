Canan, Sagester named to All-Southwest District First Team; boys basketball All-Southwest honors announced

Daily Advocate
-
0

Bradford junior Owen Canan averaged 14.7 points a game with 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals. He was second in the WOAC in steals.

Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

Tri-Village sophomore Trey Sagester was second in the WOAC in scoring with 21.8 points a game.

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released their All-Southwest Ohio Basketball teams this week. Here are where the local boys basketball players fell.

Division II:

Honorable Mention:

Junior Drew Hamilton, Greenville

Division III:

First Team:

Sophomore Trey Sagester, Tri-Village

Second Team:

Sophomore Regan Christ, Arcanum

Third Team:

Senior Tanner Printz, Tri-Village

Honorable Mention:

Senior Braden Keating, Tri-Village

Senior AJ Griesdorn, Versailles

Sophomore Drake Ahrens, Versailles

Division IV:

First Team:

Junior Owen Canan, Bradford

Second Team:

Junior Eric Brenner, Franklin Monroe

Third Team:

Senior Ethan Reichert, Ansonia

Honorable Mention:

Senior Hudson Hill, Bradford

Senior Landon Wills, Bradford

Junior EB Fall, Franklin Monroe

No posts to display