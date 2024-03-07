Woodbury named Division IV All-Southwest Player of the Year, Paige Coach of the Year; girls basketball All-Southwest honors announced

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released their All-Southwest Ohio Basketball teams this week. Here are where the local girls basketball players fell.
Division II:
Honorable Mention:
Junior Megan Lind, Greenville
Division III:
Second Team:
Junior Alexis Gibbons, Arcanum
Senior Jenna Dirksen, Versailles
Honorable Mention:
Sophomore Caroline Long, Arcanum
Sophomore Katey Litten, Versailles
Senior Allison Schwartz, Versailles
Junior Taylor Wagner, Versailles
Division IV:
Player of the Year: Junior Taylee Woodbury, Mississinawa Valley
Coach of the Year: Michael Paige, Mississinawa Valley
First Team:
Senior Brenna Price, Mississinawa Valley
Woodbury
Senior Bella Black, Tri-Village
Sophomore Kynnedi Hager, Tri-Village
Third Team:
Senior MacKenzea Townsend, Mississinawa Valley
Sophomore Sydnee DeLong, Tri-Village
Honorable Mention:
Freshman London Reichert, Ansonia
Senior Bailey Schmit, Ansonia