Woodbury named Division IV All-Southwest Player of the Year, Paige Coach of the Year; girls basketball All-Southwest honors announced

Mississinawa Valley junior Taylee Woodbury earns another player of the year award for her junior season.

Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

Mississinawa Valley head coach Michael Paige is named the Division IV Coach of the Year in the All-Southwest District honors.

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released their All-Southwest Ohio Basketball teams this week. Here are where the local girls basketball players fell.

Division II:

Honorable Mention:

Junior Megan Lind, Greenville

Division III:

Second Team:

Junior Alexis Gibbons, Arcanum

Senior Jenna Dirksen, Versailles

Honorable Mention:

Sophomore Caroline Long, Arcanum

Sophomore Katey Litten, Versailles

Senior Allison Schwartz, Versailles

Junior Taylor Wagner, Versailles

Division IV:

Player of the Year: Junior Taylee Woodbury, Mississinawa Valley

Coach of the Year: Michael Paige, Mississinawa Valley

First Team:

Senior Brenna Price, Mississinawa Valley

Woodbury

Senior Bella Black, Tri-Village

Sophomore Kynnedi Hager, Tri-Village

Third Team:

Senior MacKenzea Townsend, Mississinawa Valley

Sophomore Sydnee DeLong, Tri-Village

Honorable Mention:

Freshman London Reichert, Ansonia

Senior Bailey Schmit, Ansonia

