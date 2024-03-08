Drug investigation leads to arrest

Lester Bergman

ARCANUM — On March 7, 2024, Darke County Sheriff Deputies initiated a traffic stop at the 3600 block of State Route 49. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lester Bergman, 39, of Houston.

During the traffic stop, K9 Bear was deployed for a free air sniff and rendered a positive alert for the presence of illegal narcotics/drugs. Upon searching the vehicle, Deputies located several baggies containing a white powdery substance. A presumptive test showed the baggies contained methamphetamine and cocaine. Bergman is currently being held at the Darke County Jail awaiting formal charges from the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Citizens are urged to contact the Greenville Police Department at (937) 548-4150 option 2, or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 548-2020 to report drug activity.