Hicks celebrate 70 years

Clarence and Miriam (Royer) Hicks

GREENVILLE — An open house is planned to celebrate the 70th Wedding Anniversary of Mr. And Mrs. Clarence E. Hicks, Greenville. The reception will be held March 23 from 2-4 p.m. at Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville, Ohio, 45331. The couple kindly requests that gifts be omitted.

Clarence and Miriam (Royer) Hicks were married March 7, 1954, at Painter Creek Church of the Brethren by the late Reverend Byron Miller.

Both are graduates of Franklin Monroe School. They are active members of Pleasant View Missionary Church. Mr. Hicks is retired from Hicks Heating and Cooling.

They are the parents of Stan Hicks (wife Shirley) of Eaton, David Hicks (wife Joan) of Wooster, and Sharon Smith (husband Kevin) of Muncie, IN. They have nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.