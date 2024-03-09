Dunkin’ will open Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE — On Monday, March 11, Greenville’s lovers of classic coffee and delicious donuts will have their cravings fulfilled with the opening of Ohio’s newest Dunkin’. The store, located at 655 Wagner Avenue, will be open every day from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to Dunkin’s world-famous coffee and donuts, customers can also enjoy fresh sandwiches, wraps, bagels, and muffins.

The Greenville location adds convenience with a double drive-through for speedy service. Other features include a tap system for cold beverages and both interior and exterior digital menu boards. Customers will be able to use the Dunkin’ App for preordering and fast pick-up.

The first Dunkin’, opened in 1948 in Quincy, Massachusetts, still stands today. Since then, it’s become the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States and has over 13,000 locations worldwide. Dunkin’ stores sell an average of 60 cups of coffee per second which equates to annual sales of over 2 billion cups every year.