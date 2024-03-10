Fine art sale in April

MARIA STEIN — Art collectors, enthusiasts, and community members are invited to Artistry at the Harvest Barn, a Fine Art Show and Sale taking place in Maria Stein on April 19-21. The show will feature 30 fine artists from across Ohio and Indiana. This event is replacing the popular Artistry Under the Dome previously held at St. Charles Center.

Patrons can expect to find high quality, original artwork in a variety of mediums and styles as well as live classical piano music on Friday and Saturday evenings. Light refreshments will be available for guests. Artists will be stationed at their booths to answer questions and talk with visitors. Collecting art is a great way to support small business owners, find one-of-a-kind gifts, and add joy to your home. All sales will directly support the artists themselves.

The Harvest Barn venue is a historic dairy barn that was recently renovated into a beautiful wedding venue and event space, located at 6915 Olding Rd, Maria Stein, Ohio 45860. Maria Stein is located in the heart of Ohio’s “land of the cross-tipped steeples.” Visitors may also enjoy visiting the local Moeller Brew Barn craft brewery and local chocolates from nearby Winan’s.

Hours for the show are Friday, April 19 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 20 from 2-9 p.m., and Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission for this event is a suggested $1 donation, and children 12 and under are free. Information about the participating artists can be found on the event Facebook Page, Artistry at the Harvest Barn. For questions, please contact Denise Palivec at 937-825-2525.