GPL announces March movies

GREENVILLE — As a part of their Movie Matinee series, Greenville Public Library will be showing the 2019 romantic drama Little Women, starring Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson, on Thursday, March 21 at 1 p.m. The film is rated PG with a run time of 2 hours 15 minutes. Patrons are invited to bring their favorite movie snacks and drinks, as well as a sweater for those that are easily chilled.

The Young Adult Department will be showing Matilda, featuring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rhea Perlman. This event will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. for ages 11-18. The movie is rated PG with a run time of 1 hours 38 minutes. Snacks will be provided.

All showings are free and registration is not required. For more information, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.