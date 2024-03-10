DCDIW group welcomes Enoch

Dr. Vanessa Enoch

GREENVILLE — Dr. Vanessa Enoch, Democratic Candidate for Congress in the 8th Congressional District, will address the Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Group on March 13.

Dr. Enoch holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from The Ohio State University and a Master of Business Degree in Business Administration from Xavier University. She is an MLK Scholar with a Ph.D in Public Policy and Social Change from Union Institute and University.

She is founder, president and CEO of Cultural Impact, LLC, a management and consulting firm, as well as president and CEO of Vision Works, Inc., a non-profit that tackles global issues such as childhood trauma, poverty and food insecurity.

A three time nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives, Dr. Enoch is dedicated to civic engagement and social equality. As a trained community organizer she has been instrumental in advocating for the end of mass incarceration and the school to prison pipeline. She galvanized over 500 citizens to bring about judicial reforms in Cincinnati, transforming the local courts from Republican to Democratic control.

The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville.

Please note – this meeting is being held one week earlier than usual, giving Dr. Enoch the opportunity to address the group prior to the March 19 primary. (Go Vote!)

If possible, bring a non perishable food item to be donated to the FISH Food Pantry.