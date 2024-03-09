St. Henry native to perform at Country Concert

Uhlenhake Courtesy photo

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

FORT LORAMIE — An artist who grew up in St. Henry will perform at Country Concert this year along with other native Ohio performers.

Natalie Uhlenhake, a full-time musician, is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee. She started doing gigs in September of 2018 and has performed at multiple bars and restaurants between Ohio and Tennessee. She said she has wanted to be a musician “as long as I can remember!”

Uhlenhake is a trained vocalist and took guitar lessons for a few years. She also plays piano, ukulele, and is learning fiddle. She performs covers and original songs and will do both at Country Concert.

On her YouTube channel, she has posted covers from artists like Noah Kahan, 4 Non Blondes, REO Speedwagon and Miranda Lambert and some songs she has written. When asked what her favorite original song is, she said, “Asking a writer to pick their favorite song is nearly impossible, but my song Sunday Best will always have a very special place in my heart.”

“I usually will hear, say, or think of a phrase that has a nice ring to it, think about what it means, or what I want it to mean in that context, then build from there,” Uhlenhake said when asked how she comes up with song ideas.

When Uhlenhake was contacted by Country Concert staff to be a part of this year’s lineup, “I had just gotten out of a workout class and my heart rate hadn’t come down a lot yet. I really thought I was going to pass out from the excitement!” she said.

She said the best part about being a musician is, “The best part for me, is that I get to build something. I get to tell stories that other people might relate to. We find and build our little community from the ground up around music and stories, and that is something special, I think.”

Follow Uhlenhake on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/natalieumusic and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/natalieumusic/.