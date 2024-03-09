Inaugural Purse Bingo raises $10,500

There were 175 guests in attendance for the inaugural Purse Bingo held by the Brethren Retirement Community and Everheart Hospice. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Brethren Retirement Community and EverHeart Hospice are thrilled to announce the outstanding success of their inaugural Purse Bingo event, held on Feb. 18. With the generous support of 175 guests, sponsors, volunteers, and local businesses, they were able to raise a total of $10,500 to support the missions of both Brethren Retirement Community and EverHeart Hospice.

The afternoon was filled with excitement as guests enjoyed 20 thrilling games of bingo, each with the opportunity to win a designer purse. Additionally, they sold raffle tickets for additional purses, adding to the anticipation and fun of the event.

One of the highlights of the event was a special bingo game where the lucky winner not only received a designer purse but also walked away with half of the impressive 50/50 jackpot, which totaled over $600.

They extend their sincerest gratitude to the sponsors, guests, and volunteers whose support and generosity made this event possible.

With the overwhelming success of inaugural Purse Bingo, they are excited to announce that plans are already underway for their second annual event, tentatively scheduled for Feb. 16, 2025. They look forward to bringing the community together once again for an evening of fun, games, and giving back.