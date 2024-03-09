Northmen and Cathy coming to TCC

Northmen and Cathy Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Northmen and Cathy will be coming to Greenville for an appearance at Triumphant Christian Center on Sunday, March 17 at 6 p.m.

The group from Fort Wayne area was founded by Alan Godsey, and they have been singing Southern Gospel style music for more than 30 years. Although Alan has gone to be with Jesus his wife Cathy Godsey and singer/comedian Brad Luzadder have determined to continue sharing the gospel through their music. Mathew Henry from Dublin, Ohio has joined the group as their new lead singer. They host The Northern Gospel Singing Convention as well as sponsoring several Gospel Cruises. They have had 12 top 40 singles and have appeared in concerts in 40 states including Alaska and Hawaii.

Pastor Shilot and the congregation of Triumphant Christian Center invite the Greenville community to this free evening of praise and worship at 1129 South Towne Court March 17 at 6 p.m.