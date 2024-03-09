UC Lions host blood drawing

The Union City Lions in collaboration with SOLVITA Blood Bank of Dayton, hold a Blood Draw every eight weeks in The Union City Community Room. Shown are Lions Co-chair Hoddy Speight, Yvette Hampton (Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center) Malinda Frech (SOLVITA Account Manager) and Lions Co-Chair Doug LeMaster.
Union City Lions Club Blood Draw Co-Chair Doug LeMaster presents the Donor Door Prize to winner Linda Temple. The gift basket was donated by Yevette Hampton of the Randolph and Rehabilitation Center of Winchester, Ind. The Blood Draw was very successful with with 30 donations.