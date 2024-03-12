Batten, Broerman compete at state

Colin Batten and Rhylan Broerman competed in the State FFA Public Speaking Contest. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, March 2, Rhylan Broerman and Colin Batten competed in the State FFA Public Speaking Contest held at Marysville High School. Broerman placed third in her heat division in the State FFA Beginning Prepared competition. In this division, she prepared a five to seven minute speech, and answered questions about the topic.

Batten placed fifth in his heat in the State FFA Exporaenous Public Speaking Contest. He was given 30 minutes to prepare a four to six minute speech and answer questions.

Congratulations to Broerman and Batten on their state finishes.