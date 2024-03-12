DCCA present award-winning band

Derina Harvey and her award-winning band will perform at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, April 6, as part of Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2023-2024 Artists Series season. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Derina Harvey and her award-winning band will perform at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, April 6, as part of Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2023-2024 Artists Series season. “This exciting show will energize and entertain music fans of all genres,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “After earning fans across their native Canada, the Derina Harvey Band soon gained followers around the globe via TikTok, and is now making inroads in the U.S. from coast to coast,” he stated. The highly anticipated show starts at 7 p.m.

According to Mr. Warner, the Derina Harvey Band, whose genre is labeled “Celtic Rock,” offers a fresh take on traditional folk songs while also performing original material in which they tell stories through their songs. The group’s most recent album, Waves of Home, released in June, 2023, features eight original tracks as well as re-imagined folk classics. Band leader Derina Harvey is described as a high-energy performer who takes center stage with humor, masterful storytelling, and powerful vocals. The band is said to “blow the roof off of venues” with their “tried and true brand of traditional music with a kick.”

The concert by Derina Harvey Band is sponsored by Darke County Chapter #57 Disabled American Veterans, Greenville VFW Post #7262, Greenville VFW Post #7262 Bingo, and Greenville Federal. DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations; the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for this show cost just $30 each; student tickets are half price. To order yours, contact DCCA at darkecountyarts.org, call 937-547-0908, or visit the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show.