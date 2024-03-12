Local Briefs

Potpie dinner in Hollansburg

HOLLANSBURG — The Hollansburg American Legion will serve a chicken potpie dinner on March 17, 11 a.m. until sold out. The menu includes old-fashioned chicken potpie, mashed potatoes and your choice of green beans or corn, cole slaw or applesauce, cake or pie, and a drink. Carryout is available and everyone is welcome. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

Gourd Patch meeting and workshop

GREENVILLE — The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch will have its first meeting of the year on March 14 at 6:30 pm at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve in Greenville. The 2024 schedule is on the agenda to be discussed, then a program of how to make a gourd drum and refreshments will follow. The first big item they’d like to share with the community is their upcoming Gourd Artist Workshop and Sale, featuring free demonstrations of various gourd art techniques, along with hand-crafted items for sale made by members. It will be held April 27, between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve. For more info, contact [email protected]. They are always excited for new members to join their gourd patch.

Greenville BoE meeting

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, March 21, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.

GCS Public Hearing

GREENVILLE — Greenville City School District is accepting public input regarding the expenditure of federal grants funds through Title I, Title II-A (Improving Teacher Quality), Title IV-A (Student Support and Academic Enrichment), CARES Act (ESSER), IDEA-Part B (Special Education) and Early Childhood Special Education grants for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. State law requires that prior to the adoption of any policies and procedures needed to comply with this funding, the district ensures that there are public hearings, adequate notice of the hearings, and an opportunity for comment available to the general public. A hearing for public input will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth St. If you are unable to attend, but have suggestions or questions, please email Jim Hooper, Federal Programs Coordinator at [email protected].