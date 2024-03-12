Rumpke announces two expansions

Rumpke will soon begin construction of its new $7 million facility at the Greenville District Office and Transfer Station. Rumpke

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Rumpke announced at the regular meeting of the Darke County Commission that it will soon be investing $7 million into its transfer station in Greenville. The company also announced its partnership with Hefty ReNew to expand its recycling effort.

Noel Moomey, region manager at Greenville, said he has been at the Greenville District Office and Transfer Station for 20 years and they have been overgrown since he has been in the community. That will all change when Rumpke completes its 19,275 square foot facility at the corner Jaysville St. John and Sebring Warner Roads, just outside of Greenville. It will be constructed on the current property occupied by Rumpke. Moomey said the company is investing $7 million into the building will be using local business for the building. They are partnering with Arcon Builders of Arcanum and will also be using the services of Sarver Plumbing, Barga Heating & Air, Precision Concrete, Red River Fabrication, Lehman Construction and Flora Brothers Excavating.

The new facility will include office space, training room, and a vehicle maintenance garage. The facility currently has a four-bay garage for vehicle maintenance, but the new facility will accommodate eight bays.

They are currently finishing up the permitting process and are expected to break ground on April 11.

Molly Yeager, corporate communication coordinator for Rumpke, shared information about the new Hefty ReNew program coming to Darke County. According to Yeager, the program will expand the items that are currently available to recycle. In the past, there were a number of items that couldn’t be recycled, such as chip bags, candy wrappers, foam egg cartoons, salad and cheese bags, food storage bags, plastic grocery bags, the plastic wrap on paper towels and toilet paper, dry/wet disposable cleaning cloths, bubble wrap, foam peanuts, foam block packaging, clear plastic overwrap, plastic straws and stirrers, plastic utensils, plastic plates and bowls, and foam to-go boxes, cups, plates and bowls. Through the Hefty ReNew program, these items can now be recycled, but don’t just throw them in your recycling tote. Yeager explained residents will need to purchase the Hefty ReNew bags that will soon be available at grocery and home improvement stores in Greenville.

Although you can continue to fill your tote with the permissible recycling items, these additional items will go into the Hefty ReNew bag which is placed in your tote or on top of or next to your recycling bin. She urged residents not to place them in the trash bins.

This new list of items can be recycled into drainage materials, park benches and sustainable building materials.

Yeager said the Cincinnati area has already started this program and it is now expanding to Darke and Preble counties. Persons interested in expanding their recycling programs at home can visit www.hefty.com and request a starter bag. The bag will come with a complete list of items that can be placed in the bags.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].