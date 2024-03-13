Busy Beavers hold meeting

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club was back at it on Sunday, Feb. 4 with their meeting at the Vet’s Club. Prior to the start of the meeting, members went on a trip to Valley’s Edge Snow Tubing in New Paris, then played a jar guessing game provided by recreational officers Lydia and Audrey Ward.

Throughout the meeting was the club’s annual Project Book Fair, where members brought in previous projects and trifolds to help members decide which projects they might do in the year. During the meeting advisor Marlene Dirksen had a discussion with the club on their upcoming Trash Bash fundraiser, where members of the club clean a stretch of road in support of the Darke County Solid Waste District for a profit. Marlene talked on signups and an overview of the Trash Bash event as a whole. Demonstrations were done by Chris Delzeith, who showed the club how to pump up a ball, Ben Brewer, who talked on his previous Geology project, and Zac Mangen, who demonstrated how to properly throw a bowling ball. The club is currently open to new members until April.

Anyone interested in joining the club should contact advisor Deb Ward at (937) 459-9243. The club will meet up again on March 10 at 6 p.m at the Vet’s Club.

Submitted by Ben Brewer, Club News Reporter