MV students qualify for BPA conference

UNION CITY — Students from Mississinawa’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) High School chapter qualified for the 2024 BPA National Leadership Conference in Chicago, Ill., May 10-14. The conference will bring together an estimated 6,000 delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2024–25 national student leadership team.

“For students and chapter advisors attending the National Leadership Conference, the event is the culmination of a year’s work,” said Steven J. Mitchell, BPA’s executive director/CEO. “We can’t wait to celebrate these students for the energy they have devoted to advancing to nationals in competitive events, sharpening their leadership and career skills, and contributing to community betterment through service initiatives.”

The high school students from the Mississinawa BPA chapter who qualified for nationals are:

* Hilda Rodriquez in Presentation Individual

* Rachel Philiposian in Integrated Office

* Christina Mangen in Payroll Accounting

The 2024 National Leadership Conference is presented by Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery, and program management services. Conference attendees can obtain valuable industry certifications during the during the event.

While in Chicago, participants will also have opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous Chicago attractions and participate in community service activities. The conference’s opening session on May 10 and awards ceremonies on May 14 will be streamed live online at www.thinkcybis.com/bpa-live/.

About Business Professionals of America

Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for middle, high school, and college/university students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA provides opportunities for growth through education, competitive events, leadership development, and community service. The organization has more than 51,000 members in schools in the United States and China. Learn more at www.bpa.org.