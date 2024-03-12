Decolores performs Solo and Ensemble concert

Shown are the students that performed in the Solo and Ensemble concert. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Decolores Montessori’s six grade students performed their Solo and Ensemble Concert titled “Jurassic Park” at the Presbyterian Church in Greenville on Friday, March 8. An annual event, the concert is a wonderful opportunity for the sixth graders to demonstrate progress of their string instrument by performing a solo and a small ensemble piece. Music is an integral part of the Montessori classroom and has been proven to enhance math, literacy, and brain development. At Decolores, all students are involved in orchestra and choose a string instrument (violin, viola, or cello) in 2nd grade and have weekly instruction. The solo and ensemble concert was a beautiful evening to honor every child and their hard work and progress.

The fifth and sixth grade orchestra performed “Voyager” by Soon See Newbold. The following sixth graders performed a solo: Anika Wildes, Xavier Bush, Miles Bush, Liam Moore, Joshua Leis, Levi Douds, Ellie Brubaker, Sofia Royer, Cami Warner, and Emily Strawser. Quartets and trios of sixth graders also performed various songs.

The music program at Decolores Montessori is under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher. For more information on Decolores Montessori, please visit their website at www.decoloresschool.org or call (937) 547-1334.