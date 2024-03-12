By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

It’s ANOTHER GIRL for the Greve Family! Vivian Mae Greve was born Feb. 19, at 3:27 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood, Ohio. Vivian is the daughter of Traci and Gabriel Greve weighing eight pounds five ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches long. Vivian was welcomed home by 8-year-old brother, Hamilton, and 6-year-old sister, Lorelai. Gabe is the son of Pastor Greg and Terri Greve of Arcanum; Traci is the daughter of Vickie Rhodehamel and the late Kevin Rhodehamel. Vivian is also welcomed by her great-grandmothers, Lois Jean Troutwine of Arcanum and Martha Greve of Greenfield, Ind.

The time has come for two of Arcanum’s long time antique collectors to auction their households. Marilyn Graeff and Joan Rench will be selling their collections on Saturday, March 16 at Kirby Lyons Auction house in Greenville. Both ladies attended many auctions and flea markets over the years and accumulated numerous unusual items. Marilyn and Joan plan to attend the auction to share in the joy of their cherished collectibles finding new homes. Marilyn has moved to Brookdale Senior Living on North Broadway in Greenville. She would welcome visits from everyone!

Darke County’s Stelvideo Junior Grange is currently twenty-five members strong with leaders Susan Gunckle and Co-Leader Holly Clopp. On Monday, March 4th they delivered over six hundred books to Dayton Children’s Hospital and were welcomed by Kelly Rhodehamel, Children’s Hospital Director of Volunteer Services. This is year Number 5 of completing a book drive making their total number of books donated in the last year to 2,045! The community project began in 2020 with a donation of 233 books, in 2021 it grew to 335 books, 2022 they donated 460 books and in 2023 total donated was 409 and this year 2024 was a whopping 608 books!

The Jr. Grange members, their parents and advisors celebrated the day with a Pizza Party at Marion’s Piazza in Troy. Also, in attendance for the book presentation at Children’s were Jr. Grange 2024 Royalty: Ohio State Princess Dessie Wolf, Ohio State Princes Calen Clopp, and Ohio State Little Mr. Brandon Davis, all from Stelvideo Junior Grange. The advisors report that they plan to continue the legacy by having a book drive again next year!

Easter arrives early this year and so do the following community Easter Egg Hunts! You’ll want to have put these on your calendar for the kids and grandchildren to enjoy!

Arcanum Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held in Ivester Park on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. rain or shine. The hunt is for ages 2 years old through 4th grade sponsored by Faith United Methodist Church and FHC Fellowship. Please be sure to bring a basket or bag for each child to collect their eggs.

The Laura Fire Company will host an Egg Hunt at the park on March 23 beginning at 10 a.m. Prior to the hunt, there will be a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. The Egg hunt will be for children ages 2 to 10. There will be face painting, games, pictures with the Easter bunny and a silent auction from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. sponsored by the Laura Fire Company Auxiliary. The Fire Department is located at 10 North Main Street in Laura.

Pleasant View Missionary Church will be hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Gettysburg North Park Diamonds and the Pitsburg Community Center. There will be a free family Hotdog stand along with door prizes. The Egg hunt is for children ages 0 through 6th grade.

Don’t forget the Bake Sale Drive-thru this weekend! The Arcanum Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a fundraiser on March 17th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Arcanum Fire Department, 208 S. Main Street. There will be homemade bread, assorted cookies, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, and more! Cash, Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal will be accepted. Be sure to make plans to stop by and pick up some goodies!!

Just in time for Spring Sports and the ultimate Trojan Fan! Check out the Trojan Fan Gear spring offerings by the Alumni Association! You can pick up a flyer from the school website on the alumni tab by following this link: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1709581823/arcanumbutlerk12ohus/kwefdvu9njrbju61rsfc/spring2024alumnitrojangear.pdf. Featured this spring is a Trojan 62” umbrella, a padded stadium seat, and a 6 x 12-foot fleece blanket with your favorite logo imprinted on the item. All proceeds go to the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund!

“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant.” ~Anne Bradstreet

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s Party!’” ~Robin Williams