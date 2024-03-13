Dominic Meyer to play football at Ohio Northern University

Front row (L to R): Mother Erin Meyer, Dominic, father Dale. Versailles football head coach Ryan Jones. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Dominic Meyer signed his National Letter of Intent to join the football program at Ohio Northern University.

Meyer said Ohio Northern was the choice after they offered him to play defensive tackle. He was familiar with the campus and already thought highly of the university

“I got offered a position there. I’ve been there multiple times before. It’s just a great campus and they have great professors,” Meyer said.

Versailles football head coach Ryan Jones said Meyer is a tremendous person who’s hard work has led him to this opportunity.

“Very intelligent young man, tremendous work ethic. Always does what you ask him. Great leader, turned out to be a fantastic leader this year. This is a guy who wasn’t a starter as a junior and came back his senior and made All-MAC at center and defensive tackle,” Jones said.

Meyer was an All-MAC Second Team member on offense and defense.

Meyer said he believes he will fit in right away and will have to work his way up to get playing time. With his focus on one position, Meyer expects to learn the ins and outs of the defensive tackle position.

“I expect to learn a lot more about football there and develop my technique more. Hopefully, be able to get better in the years later to start at varsity,” Meyer said.

Jones said this is a well earned opportunity for Meyer and he will do fantastic there. He believes Meyer can fill in at any position along the line on both sides of the ball.

Jones said Ohio Northern is getting a great player regardless. Meyer has the skills and the right attitude to be successful at defensive tackle.

“He did a tremendous job for us at the defensive tackle position. I think his speed and his tenacity and his willing to work. He’s going to get stronger and he’s going to develop those techniques and skills as he focuses on one position,” Jones said.

While at Ohio Northern, Meyer plans on studying mechanical engineering.

