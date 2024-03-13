Brooke Briscoe committed to High Point University

Top row: (L to R) Brother Marcus, Versailles volleyball head coach Liz McNeilan, sister Brynn. Bottom row: (L to R) Mother Jackie, Brooke and father Jared. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Brooke Briscoe will attend High Point University and join the volleyball program this upcoming fall. Briscoe signed her National Letter of Intent on March 12.

Briscoe said it wasn’t an easy decision to make. Once she got to visit campus, she saw it was going to be the right fit for her.

“It was hard deciding where I wanted to go, how far I wanted to go. But, when I visited campus, I really liked the atmosphere. The people were nice. It ended up being a good fit for me,” Briscoe said.

Versailles volleyball head coach Liz McNeilan said Briscoe has put so much time and effort into the game. Her dedication to improving has led her to this opportunity.

“She competes at a high level. She is elite and we’re very excited to see where it’s going to take her,” McNeilan said.

McNeilan believes Briscoe will jump right in and adjust to the higher level of play. She said Briscoe is a good athlete who has the right mindset on getting better.

McNeilan is also excited for Briscoe to gain new experiences through the game of volleyball. While at High Point, Briscoe will be able to see new places and meet new people.

“Volleyball is bigger than the game itself. All of these experiences and her hard work has put her in this position. Now, she can go experience it on all levels,” McNeilan said.

Briscoe said in addition to playing volleyball, she is excited to further her academic career. She plans to study biology with hopes to advance to medical school.

“Just continue to work hard and hopefully get opportunities to play volleyball. Also, gain opportunities academically to further my education and hopefully get into medical school,” Briscoe said.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]