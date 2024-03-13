Total Solar Eclipse mural unveiled in Greenville

Ethan Tutwiler is shown with the mural based on his submission to the Darke County Visitors Bureau. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The winning entry from the “Darke Side of the Moon” mural contest, created by Greenville resident Ethan Tutwiler, is currently on display at the intersection of North Broadway Street and North Main Street.

Tutwiler’s design features Darke County’s rustic countryside under the anticipated Total Solar Eclipse, which occurs on Monday, April 8. The design was selected from among 17 entries.

Tutwiler, a 2021 Greenville High School graduate, is currently studying Graphic Design. One of Tutwiler’s photographs also earned first place in the amateur division at the Great Darke County Fair in 2023.

Tutwiler plans to work in graphic design after he graduates this year, “so I can continue doing what I love.”

The Total Eclipse mural, which stands 5-feet tall and 10-feet wide, serves a photo and selfie location to promote the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. Darke County sits in 100 percent totality, making it an attractive location to view the once-in-a-lifetime event. Darke County residents and visitors are encouraged to stop by the mural for photos and selfies to commemorate the eclipse. Use #visitdarkecounty to tag the Darke County Visitors Bureau in your photos!

The mural will be on display through April 8 and shortly after.

The Darke Side of the Moon mural contest was sponsored by the Darke County Visitors Bureau in partnership with the Main Street Greenville Mural Committee and Wintrow Signs. A special thank you to Lynn Hamilton for hosting the mural in his lot. The lot is located across the street from Maid-Rite Sandwiche Shoppe at the intersections of State Routes 118, 49 and 571.

Tutwiler’s winning entry was selected by a vote from members of the Darke County Visitors Bureau board, Main Street Greenville Board and MSG Mural Committee.