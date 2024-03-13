Utmost respect for Bennett

To the Editor:

I Am (and You Should) Support James (Jim) Bennett for Darke County Pro9ecutor

I have known Jim for over 20 years and have had the privilege of working with (and for him.) I was a Victim and Court Advocate for the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and worked closely with Jim. I’ve witnessed Jim’s hands-on approach as a Prosecutor, working tirelessly to Prosecute all types of Defendants. Whether they were low-level offenders or the worst of the worst; those who were charged with sexual assaults, homicides, or crimes against our children. He treated each and every case thoroughly and tirelessly, doing his best to seek justice for the Victim’s.

Jim is a hand-on Prosecutor who works closely with Law-Enforcement, the Victims, their families, and the Victim Advocates. His ultimate goal is to ensure the prosecution of those Defendants and ultimate justice for the victims. He works tirelessly, making every effort to ensure the Victim and their Families are afforded the dignity, respect, and closure they deserved by holding their offender accountable for their crime.

I have the upmost respect for James (Jim) Bennett and consider him a valued friend, coworker and outstanding Prosecutor. I urge you to vote for Jim on March 19th, 2024 to represent Darke County, Ohio as your County Prosecutor.

Regards;

Jennifer Anderson

Troy