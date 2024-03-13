Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Feb. 26

PROPERTY: At 8:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to found property. The complainant had found large sums of U.S. dollar bills near Martin Street and Ohio Street before bringing them to the Police Department. Officers took possession of the money and upon counting it found that it was 28 bills that totaled $305. There was no evidence of who the money belonged to and the money was placed into property for safe keeping.

Feb. 27

SUB W/WEAPON: At 9:16 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a traffic offense. The anonymous caller advised James Bush was possibly driving intoxicated with a firearm in the vehicle. Officers spoke to him, and Bush advised the vehicle was not his, and he did not know if there were any weapons in the vehicle. He also told the passenger to lock the doors. Investigation showed Bush’s license was under a non-compliance suspension, and Bush said he did not drive. Officers went into the place of business and viewed security footage showing Bush driving the vehicle. A K-9 officer gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle and person was performed. Officers located a syringe on Bush, and he advised it was for methamphetamine. A pistol was also located under the driver seat, and a small bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine in between the seat and console. Bush was previously convicted of trafficking of drugs on June 16, 2020 which makes it illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and transported to the jail for weapons under disability, possession of drugs, and driving under suspension.

MENACING: At 3:36 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Bucoba Street in reference to a menacing complaint. Officers met with two males who are roommates. Both parties stated they were in a verbal argument with conflicting stories. One male advised he was on the phone with his defense attorney when the other began yelling at him and threatening both him and his lawyer due to discussing an eviction process for the gentleman yelling. The other male told the one on the phone to call the cops. Officers talked to the other male who stated the argument was over using the front door. The other male stated he was attempting to walk out the front door of the residence when the one male began yelling at him to use the back door. Once he left and came back, the other male observed the roommate on the phone with his attorney discussing eviction because the roommate did not want him living in his house anymore. The attorney was contacted and said during his phone conversation with his client, he could hear yelling in the background, but he could not make out any direct threats. Both subjects filled out written statements, but due to conflicting stories there will not be any charges.

ASSAULT: At 4:12 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Terrace Creek Drive on an assault complaint. David Pole was charges with assault, and Brian Swabb was charged with disorderly conduct. Witnesses said that four people were yelling at each other over two dogs that had been loose. Swabb had a stick by his side as the two males got close to one another. As soon as Swabb turned his back, Pole punched him knocking him to the ground. Three witnesses agreed the men had been yelling at each other, but Swabb did not make any threats of striking anyone with the stick. Swabb said he only had the stick to protect everyone from the two dogs that had been loose. Pole said he heard yelling and went in the backyard to see Swabb going toward a witness with a stick. Pole told Swabb to put the stick down, and that is when the verbal argument started about Swabb going to hit the dogs. Pole said Swabb stepped onto the property and tried to hit him, so he threw a punch before going back home.

