MV FFA team competes at state

Shown are Coach Drew Walker, Daniel Hartzell, Harley Hanes, Stephany De La Toree Barron, and Shelby Fennig. Submitted photo

MV FFA Participates in Ag Communications CDE

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter participated in the Ag Communications CDE. The team consisted of Daniel Hartzell, Harley Hanes, Stephany De La Torre Barron, and Shelby Fennig. The team was coached by Drew Walker.

On Jan. 9, they took the online exam portion of the CDE. The team was led by Harley Hanes and Daniel Hartzell both with a score of 32 out of 50. During the weeks leading up to the contest, they had to write a media plan to market successfully for a local farmers market. They used media tactics such as websites, billboards, and making news releases.

The first contest was Feb. 2. They had to present their plan in a condensed presentation to a panel of judges. The team placed first. They moved on to state on Feb. 17, at OSU Ag Engineering. They placed 18th at state as a team. Hanes and Hartzell led the team both in 67th place. They are very proud of the hard work and dedication these members have put in.

Congratulations Daniel, Harley, Stephany, and Shelby!