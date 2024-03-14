Applications open for RN to BSN program

LIMA — Rhodes State College’s application is open for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree Fall semester 2024 cohort in response to the nursing shortage in the region affecting hospitals and a variety of healthcare facilities.

The application into the program is open now through March 31, 2024. Classes for the Fall 2024 Cohort will begin August 19th. Preference is given to students in the College’s service area: Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties.

“The need is real and Rhodes State stepped up to the plate. We are very excited to be able to offer this for the region’s hospitals and appreciate their support,” said Dr. Melissa Harvey, Assistant Dean, Nursing Services at Rhodes State College.

With this degree, Rhodes State College can offer students the option to complete a nursing education pathway—from state-tested nurse aide to licensed practical nurse, to registered nurse, to bachelor of science in nursing. All applicants must be a graduate of an associate degree or diploma in nursing program that is recognized by an accrediting agency. Additionally, the program is available at Rhodes State’s tuition rate of $190 per credit hour and allows a student to complete within one year.

“Our new, state-of-the-art Borra Center for Health Sciences gives Rhodes State the unmatched ability to provide high-end simulation and multi-disciplinary education, with advanced training in critical care simulators through the Center’s four simulation suites in medical, ICU, obstetrical, and surgical,” said Angela Heaton, Dean, Health Sciences & Public Service.

Students interested in learning more should contact Dr. Melissa Harvey, Assistant Dean, Nursing Services at (419) 995-8347 or [email protected].