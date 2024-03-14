Hartzell takes third at state

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter congratulates Daniel Hartzell. Hartzell placed third in the State Public Speaking contest.
He participated in the Advanced Prepared Speech Category. Hartzell spent the weeks leading up to the contest preparing to present his eight minute speech to a panel of judges, then answered questions to test his knowledge on the topic. He spoke about unmanned drone sprayers and their uses on today’s farms. Over the past few weeks of January and February. Hartzell participated in three Public Speaking contests to qualify for state. The state contest was held on March 2, at Marysville High School. He took third in the State of Ohio. He is the son of Joe and Carmen Hartzell.