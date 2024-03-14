Spring Shop Hop in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — On Saturday, March 23, Main Street Greenville invites you to participate in the Downtown Spring Shop Hop and help give local small businesses a jump. Hop on down and show your love for local and spend your Saturday visiting your favorite small shops and restaurants downtown. They will be showcasing their new spring merchandise, drinks, entrees, treats, specials, and more. Plus, participate in the Spring Shop Hop by shopping at five or more participating businesses downtown which will qualify you to enter into a drawing for a chance to win a gift card to a downtown shop of your choice. Shop Hop participation forms will be located in businesses downtown, once you have completed the shop hop the form can be dropped of at any participating business, look for the flyers and the entry buckets.

In addition. Refined will be having a plant swap where you can leave a plant and take a plant. They will be ready to help you with your plant accessories and will have new spring vases, planters, décor, and more. Bread of Life Christian Bookstore will be having a Children’s Story Time and Craft starting at 11 a.m. They will have their Berenstain Bears Easter Story on sale for $4.97, the perfect Easter basket book for the young ones in your life.

Be sure to stop in at The Coffee Pot between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to capture a memorable moment with Peter Cotton Tail and his basket full eggs; brought to you for free by Main Street Greenville’s event sposnors KTL Performance Mortgage and Still Shot Photography.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. The organization welcomes private donations and volunteers to help fulfill their mission. In addition, they rely on generous contributions from corporations, foundations, grants, merchants, partnerships and the city of Greenville to sustain operations year after year. To learn more about the organization visit their website at www.mainstreetgreenville.org and follow them on social media. You can also contact April Brubaker at (937)548-4998 or by email at [email protected].