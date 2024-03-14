Poultry Days opens bulk chicken sales

Now is the time to order your bulk chicken from Poultry Days and schedule the date you want to pick it up on June 14-16. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days Chicken Sales have opened and Chairman Vince Serraino and team are ready to move chicken. Each cooler costs $190 and must be purchased in advance of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Twenty chicken halves are packed in a high-quality heat bag and a styrofoam cooler which can be picked up at the festival or Friday delivery. Add sides (chips, applesauce, roll, butter and drink) to your order for an instant buffet complete with cutlery. Great for a picnic or business lunch.

Bulk orders can be picked up in Versailles on June 14, 15 or 16. Schedule your pick up when placing your order and collect your chicken in a separate drive thru line by presenting your receipt. Fast, easy and delicious.

Each year the board makes every effort to improve your experience. On Friday, June 14 only, the festival will deliver your cooler of chicken by noon within 25 miles of Versailles. Order One, Two or Ten coolers and they will deliver. The festival will also continue to accept credit cards in both the Walk Thru and Drive Thru lines.

Poultry Days chicken is a unique experience that only occurs once a year. The chicken is made with a secret blend of spices which isn’t a dry rub or a heavy tomato base. Each dinner contains half of a chicken that has been slow cooked over charcoal for two hours while being basted in that secret blend every few minutes. The cooking process leaves the chicken moist and nearly falling off the bone. Two semi loads of fresh, never frozen chicken have been ordered.

If a cooler of 20 halves is too much don’t worry. The festival will offer plenty of traditional single dinners in both the Walk Thru and Drive Thru lines. Each dinner costs $11 and includes half a chicken, chips, roll, butter, applesauce and drink.

Phelan Insurance is the sponsor of this year’s Bulk Chicken Sales. Founded in 1949 this third generation-owned and operated company is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Phelan family has been supporting the festival since 1952 with CEOs BW Phelan and Jim Phelan both serving as festival chairmen. The company remains committed to the festival participating in the parade, working on the chicken line, sponsoring and more. Thank you Phelans for 73 years of support.

For all chicken related questions, from single dinners, to bulk, to delivery, email [email protected]. Poultry Days was established in 1952 and has been delivering summer fun for 72 years. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com or follow them on Facebook.