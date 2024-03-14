VFW ready for Solar Eclipse Bash

Triple Nickle

GREENVILLE — Greenville VFW Post 7262, 219 N. Ohio St., is preparing for a weekend filled with music and food in preparation for the Total Eclipse taking place on Monday, April 8. With hundreds of visitors coming to Darke County for the event, the VFW wants to give residents and visitors an opportunity to hear some of the best music in the area and enjoy some great food. The VFW’s Weekend Eclipse Bash runs from April 4 through April 8 with free music Friday through Sunday; there will be an admission fee and free eclipse watching glasses on Monday to the first 100 people. The VFW grounds will be the perfect place to watch the eclipse.

Activities kick off on Friday, April 5 at noon and continue throughout the long weekend. Hunt Concessions will have its food trailer in place beginning at noon. They will be serving until 9 p.m. Music will get underway at 7:30 p.m. when deejay Tom Everhart will have visitors on their feet and dancing the night away. He will be playing music until 10:30 p.m.

Hunt Concessions will return on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7 beginning at 8 until 11 a.m. with breakfast in their food trailer. They will then serve lunch and dinner until 9 p.m.

Saturday’s music gets underway with Frid and Ron from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

On Sunday, DJ by Moose (Karen Holsapple) will be playing a lot of great music from 5-8 p.m.

Hunt Concessions will return on eclipse day, April 8, with breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. and then lunch and dinner until 5 p.m. The ever-popular band Triple Nickle will be performing beginning at noon to 4 p.m. There is a $15 cover charge. Members of the VFW get in free.

The VFW is currently holding a raffle for ½ hog from Hunt’s Butcher Shop or $300. The drawing will be held Monday, April 8. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

For more information, contact Don Dietrich at937-423-2664 or Robert Foster at 937-417-0641.