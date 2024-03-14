Deputies catch pursuit suspect

Darke County Deputies found the vehicle and arrested the suspect from a pursuit in Gettysburg. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On March 14, at approximately 12:14 a.m., a Darke County Deputy was sitting near EB’s Fuel Stop located at 5210 State Route 49, Greenville, when he could hear a vehicle revving its engine and squealing tires.

The vehicle suspected of squealing tires proceeded to the intersection of Darke County Industrial Way and State Route 49. The vehicle turned onto State Route 49 without stopping at the stop sign located at the above intersection. The vehicle turned north onto U.S. 127 and as the Deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, it turned off its lights. The vehicle fled from the Deputy with its lights off causing the Deputy to lose sight and to terminate the pursuit.

The vehicle was later located in Gettysburg after reviewing video footage. The driver was discovered to be Jordan Monroe, 21, of Huber Heights. Monroe was placed under arrest for failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. Monroe was also issued citations for failure to yield at a stop sign and reckless operation.