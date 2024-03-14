Tri-Village boys basketball ends season in Regional Semifinals after late game surge by Preble Shawnee

Senior Braden Keating led the team in scoring with 18 points and made six three pointers. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior Tanner Printz once again turned in a great defensive performance against Shrout until he got to four fouls. Senior Jayden Hollinger is one of four seniors who will graduate this year.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

KETTERING — In a rematch between the two top teams in the WOAC, the three seed Preble Shawnee Arrows came away with another win over one seed Tri-Village, 57-48, in the OHSAA Division III Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals at Trent Arena at Kettering Fairmont.

Head coach Josh Sagester said his team played a great game and got contributions from everyone. It was a game that didn’t go their way.

“I’m really proud of our effort, proud of our team. Proud of 24 wins and proud of what we went to battle with tonight,” Sagester said.

Senior Braden Keating caught fire early scoring nine of the team’s 11 points in the first quarter. Then senior Tanner Printz started to take over in the second quarter. Printz was able to get past his defender and have a clear path to the basket.

The Patriots started the quarter on a 7-0 run to get an 18-11 lead. Defensively, they had the Arrows flustered and forced them into some bad turnovers.

It was all Patriots in the second quarter until the final six seconds. Sagester was called for a technical foul and Preble Shawnee made both free throws and got the ball back.

The Arrows made a three to end the quarter on a 5-0 run. Tri-Village still led at that point, 25-21, heading into halftime.

Sagester said he was sticking up for his player who he believed got fouled. Per the rules, he did have to sit for the rest of the game.

But, it’s something that’s a part of the game and it didn’t go Sagester’s way.

“I thought my kid got fouled. I’m going to protect my kids. It’s part of the game,” Sagester said. “I don’t think it dictated a whole lot, whether I’m standing or sitting. My guys know what the plan is. They can handle it.”

Momentum was still on the Patriots side heading into the second half. Sophomore Trey Sagester drained a three as he was fouled. He converted the four-point play to go up eight points.

Then Preble Shawnee fought their way back with a 7-0 run in the third quarter. Both teams battled, trying to gain the upper hand.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Arrows led 34-33.

Tri-Village had to play from behind most of the fourth quarter. They gave it their all and were always nipping at the Arrows heels.

Like in their regular season game, Printz was on senior and WOAC Player of the year Mason Shrout like glue and didn’t allow him any easy buckets in the half court. But midway through the fourth, he picked up his fourth foul of the game. Keating then drew the Shourt assignment and picked up where Printz left off.

With about three minutes left, Tri-Village was down 41-39. Sagester said he would take being in that position every time, Preble Shawnee was just able to make plays down the stretch to get the win.

“I thought our kids executed the gameplan to perfection to be honest. We had it at two with three minutes to go. I’d take that every time,” Sagester said.

Shrout got free and hit a three while drawing a foul. He converted the four-point play to put the Arrows up six points.

Keating still had the hot hand late as he got an offensive rebound and drained a three to make it a 47-42 game with 1:19 left. The Patriots were still alive.

But, the Arrows put away the game from the free throw line. They were 12 for 14 from the line in the second half.

Keating led Tri-Village with 18 points on six made threes. Printz had 15 points and Trey Sagester had 12 points. Sophomore Noah Finkbine was the only other Patriot to score with three points.

Seniors Jayden Hollinger, Reed Wehr, Keating and Printz will all move on. Sagester said they all come from good families and have gave their all to the program. They will all be missed.

Tri-Village ends their season with a 24-3 record and a 10-1 WOAC record while winning a district title.

