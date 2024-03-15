Eclipse viewing party on the lawn at GPL

The Greenville Public Library will be hosting a viewing party on the library lawn on April 8. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — It’s the biggest event of the year and Greenville Public Library’s got you covered!

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is the first of its kind to happen in the US since 2017 and Darke County’s fortunate enough to be in the path of totality. To celebrate, GPL will be offering free eclipse glasses to anyone who joins us to watch this historic event on our lawn from 1 to 4 p.m.

In addition to free glasses, they will also be offering popcorn and an eclipse guide to help you know what to expect and how to safely view this natural wonder. Sidewalk chalk will be available for kids to enjoy and we ask you bring chairs, blankets, or anything else that will keep you comfortable.

The eclipse is estimated to begin around 1:52 p.m. with it reaching the totality phase at 3:08 p.m. Totality will last approximately four minutes, coming to an end at 3:12. The partial phases of the event will conclude around 4:26.

It is vitally important that the eclipse be viewed with the proper eyewear, and the glasses we are offering are in compliance with the Filters for Direct Observation of the Sun.

Our glasses were obtained through a grant from Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries (S.E.A.L.). With funding from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the Space Science Institute, the S.E.A.L. program is distributing five-million solar-viewing glasses to 10,000 libraries. GPL was fortunate enough to receive 2000 pairs to distribute to their patrons as well as local nursing homes.

This is a free event and registration is not required. However, glasses are first come, first served and only while supplies last. For more information on this event, call the library at (937) 548-3915.