Local Briefs

Tri-County Board meets

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, March 19 at Noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the Board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Guests should park and enter at the Training Center on the south side of the building.

Board of Elections meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, March 19, 6:30 a.m., for the Primary Election Day meeting and at 11 a.m. for the March regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

PERI meeting

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc., will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $13, payable at the door. The guest speakers will be Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, and Scott Zumbrink, Darke County Treasurer. Anyone who has retired, or is a spouse of a retired individual, that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting, you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, March 24. If there is no answer, please leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.

Closing early for Good Friday

GREENVILLE — The Darke County governmental offices will close at noon on Friday, March 29 for Good Friday.

MV Spring Craft Show

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Spring Craft Show will be held on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come and spend the day shopping and help support the eighth-grade students going to Washington, DC in the fall of 2024. There are various local vendors, concession stand, bake sale, and many raffle baskets. Anyone still interested in having a booth at the craft show can call Sandy Denniston at (937) 968-4111.