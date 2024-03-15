UC Lions get update on eclipse

Marla Threewits from the Randolph County 2024 Eclipse Committee and UC Lions President Troy Rose. Submitted photos Shown is the back of the T-shirt the committee is selling. Submitted photos

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club met on March 12, in the Community Room in Union City, Ind. The meeting started with a meal of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, and delicious pie.

The program for this meeting was presented by Marla Threewits, a Randolph County 2024 Eclipse Committee member. On April 8, Randolph County will be in the direct path of totality for the Great American Eclipse. The center line of totality will move through the county passing about a half mile south of Union City. The sun will be completely blocked for about four minutes. How many people will come to the county to view the eclipse is anybody’s guess, but the committee is planning for many visitors. The Randolph County Tourism Bureau started this committee in May 2023, and they have been busy planning since then. The committee has partnered with students from Purdue University who have designed signs and made “solar smores” kits for students in the county to put together. There will be activities all over the county that whole weekend into Monday, April 8. (Including the Lions Club Spring Pancake Day on Saturday, April 6 from 6 a.m. until noon.)

There are T-shirts for sale at The Corner Cupboard and Kaups Pharmacy in Union City. The committee also has an Eclipse Hotline up and running. If you have questions about the eclipse or activities in Randolph County that weekend you can call toll-free: 1-844-978-6688.